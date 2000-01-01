by Ferdio
Alluvial Diagram
Sankey Diagram
Line Graph
Donut Chart
Bar Chart (Vertical)
Polar Area Chart
Radial Bar Chart
Exploded View Drawing
Pictorial Percentage Chart
Heat Map
Sunburst Diagram
Radial Histogram
Treemap
Flow Map
Stacked Bar Chart
Sorted Stream Graph
Chord Diagram
Pictorial Stacked Chart
Table Chart
Proportional Area Chart (Square)
Grouped Bar Chart
Hexagonal Binning
Choropleth Map
Arc Diagram
Radial Line Graph
Progress Bar
Multi-level Donut Chart
Matrix Diagram (Roof Shaped)
Pictorial Fraction Chart
Proportional Area Chart (Circle)
Waterfall Plot
Stream Graph
Hyperbolic Tree
Bubble Map
Matrix Diagram
Pie Chart
Bubble Chart
Fishbone Diagram
Word Cloud
Packed Circle Chart
Isoline Map
Mind Map
Funnel Chart
Violin Plot
Boxplot
Parallel Sets
Nested Proportional Area Chart
Hanging Rootogram
Stacked Area Chart
Gantt Chart
Timeline
Radar Diagram
Hive Plot
Population Pyramid
3D Stream Graph
Topographic Map
Pictorial Unit Chart
Linear Process Diagram
Dot Plot
Scatter Plot
Waterfall Chart
Transit Map
Parallel Coordinates
Histogram
Angular Gauge
Cycle Diagram
Convex Treemap
Semi Circle Donut Chart
Sociogram
SWOT Analysis
Bullet Graph
Pareto Chart
Cluster Analysis
Flow Chart
Area Chart
Venn Diagram
Euler Diagram
Solid Gauge Chart
Icicle Diagram
Candlestick Chart
Contour Plot
Polar Chart
Phase Diagram
Swimlane Flow Chart
Compound Bubble and Pie Chart
Organisational Chart
Target Diagram
Kagi Chart
Column Range
Pyramid Chart
Bagplot
Tally Chart
Comparison Chart
Ternary Contour Plot
Span Chart
Process Diagram
Ternary Plot
Range Area Chart
Radial Area Chart
Slope Chart
Spline Graph
Proportional Area Chart (Half Circle)
Triangle Bar Chart
Clustered Force Layout
Dumbbell Plot
Connection Map
Cartogram
Route Map
Bar Chart (Horizontal)
Pin Map
Bump Chart
Butterfly Chart
Sparkline
Network Visualisation
Opposite Diagram
Stacked Ordered Area Chart
Waffle Chart
Non-ribbon Chord Diagram
Curved Bar Chart
Scaled-up Number
Scaled Timeline
Circular Heat Map
Stepped Line Graph
Trendline
Icon and Number
Proportional Area Chart (Icon)
Icon Count
Bar Chart on a Map
Pie Chart on a Map
Pictorial Bar Chart
Illustration Diagram
Renko Chart
Marimekko Chart
Taylor Diagram
Column Sparkline
Win-loss Sparkline
Matrix Diagram (Y-Shaped)
Dot Density Map
Step by Step Illustration
Spiral Heat Map
Multiple Series 3D Bar Chart
Multi-level Pie Chart
Pyramid Diagram
Layered Area Chart
3D Scatter Plot
Fan Chart (Genealogy)
Fan Chart (Time Series)
Bubble Timeline
Radial Convergences
Spiral Histogram
Dendrogram
Lollipop Chart
Development and Causes
Beeswarm Plot
Nomogram
Control Chart
Profile Map
Dot Chart
Counts Plot
Jitter Plot
Strip Plot
Error Bars
Connected Scatter Plot
Circular Bubble Chart
Chernoff Faces
1 dataset. 100 visualizations.
Discover data viz applied to real data in our latest project!